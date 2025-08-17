Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 80,198 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,799.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.