Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 15th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and Cisco Systems are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate or maintain the physical assets and networks—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, energy pipelines and telecommunications systems—essential to a society’s economy. Because many of these assets operate under long-term contracts, concessions or regulated frameworks, the revenues and cash flows tend to be stable and predictable. As a result, infrastructure equities often appeal to investors seeking defensive exposure and reliable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.01. 117,028,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,962,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $205.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,860,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.39. 13,472,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.20. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,156,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,562,256. The company has a market cap of $261.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

