BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,684,000 after buying an additional 1,261,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4,544.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,120,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,751,000 after buying an additional 1,096,799 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,805,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after buying an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.23. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 141,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,072.96. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 935,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,526,928.70. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,108,322 shares of company stock worth $180,497,526. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

