Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 99,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.67 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $277,434.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,977.12. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the sale, the director owned 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,021.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,307,390 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

