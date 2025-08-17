Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of CAVA Group worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 target price on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,603 shares of company stock worth $4,522,089 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.