Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,682. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

