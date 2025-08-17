Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 433 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.