Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,126 shares of company stock worth $12,450,349. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

