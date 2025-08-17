Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,685 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

