Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Barclays cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.55.

WTW opened at $330.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $279.08 and a one year high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

