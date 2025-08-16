HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 375.31% and a negative net margin of 311.15%.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
Featured Stories
