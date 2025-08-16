HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 375.31% and a negative net margin of 311.15%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.