Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:WDO Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$16.22 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$20.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 10,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total transaction of C$200,856.32. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total transaction of C$27,023.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,827 shares of company stock valued at $556,297. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.