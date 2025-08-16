Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $94.42 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

