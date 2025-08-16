Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.53 Million Stock Position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $53,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth $214,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

