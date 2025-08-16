Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$19.00” Price Target for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -484.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

