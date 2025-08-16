Q3 EPS Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.62.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$188.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$151.25 and a 1-year high of C$189.43. The stock has a market cap of C$266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total value of C$69,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,457.45. This trade represents a 72.51% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$3,701,453.72. Insiders sold 63,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,413 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

