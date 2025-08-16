HC Wainwright Forecasts Lower Earnings for vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $15.85 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.57.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

