Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 330.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 437,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $22.35 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.