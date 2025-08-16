KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

