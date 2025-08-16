vTv Therapeutics’ (VTVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

