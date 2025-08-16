HC Wainwright Cuts Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Price Target to $90.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.93) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($9.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

KRRO stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korro Bio by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in Korro Bio by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 144,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,202 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.