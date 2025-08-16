Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMP. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 361.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 690,800.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

