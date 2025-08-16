Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CG opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

