Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,582 shares of company stock worth $8,158,745. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $181.98 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $184.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.