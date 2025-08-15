SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $67,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

