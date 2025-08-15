Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $161,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.92.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

