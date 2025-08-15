Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,802 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Repay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Repay by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repay by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

RPAY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $547.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

