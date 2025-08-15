Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,127 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,127 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $70,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 566,847 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.92.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.