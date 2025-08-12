What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for Insmed Q1 Earnings?

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Insmed in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $112.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $114.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. The trade was a 52.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $699,187.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $23,946,799.88. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,159 shares of company stock valued at $51,140,221. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

