Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,003,563 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $944,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

