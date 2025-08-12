Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Leidos worth $112,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

