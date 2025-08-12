Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Insmed worth $122,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $95,641.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,048.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,159 shares of company stock valued at $51,140,221. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $114.03. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

