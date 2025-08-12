Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,818 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $112,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CSL opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.00.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.