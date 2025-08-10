iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lowered by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,533 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,124,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What is a Dividend King?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.