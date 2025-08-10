Avos Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Avos Capital Management LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avos Capital Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 429,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 372,223 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 268,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 209,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,868,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

