Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 521,042 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GDX opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.