Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

