XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Emergent Biosolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Performance

EBS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emergent Biosolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.42. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Emergent Biosolutions

In related news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $49,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,431 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.30. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Stories

