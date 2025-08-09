FY2025 EPS Forecast for GlobalFoundries Raised by Analyst

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of GFS opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -153.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

