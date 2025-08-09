XTX Topco Ltd Has $423,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,564,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $632,610,000 after buying an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 25.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,114,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 823,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in NOV by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,883,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.90 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

