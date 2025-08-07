Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 73,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.