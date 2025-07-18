Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $123.87 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock worth $1,570,909,812 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.