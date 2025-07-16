Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Maximus by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

