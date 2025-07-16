Ballentine Partners LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,660,000 after buying an additional 682,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.