Top Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – July 11th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, SoFi Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Oscar Health, Wells Fargo & Company, and Caterpillar are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite or sell insurance policies—such as life, property and casualty, health, or reinsurance products. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurance industry’s premium income, underwriting profits, and investment returns on the company’s reserves. Because insurance firms manage large pools of policyholder funds, their stock performance often reflects a blend of interest-rate trends, claim frequencies, and capital-market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,831,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,240,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.26.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.84. 6,102,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102,886. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.42 and a 200 day moving average of $442.28. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,108,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,233,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.82. 2,611,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,602. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.96.

Oscar Health (OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,948,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,230,301. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.93.

