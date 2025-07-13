Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 11th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks, often called stock music or library music, are collections of pre-recorded musical tracks made available by production libraries under royalty-free or rights-managed licenses. They’re used in films, TV shows, advertisements, video games, podcasts and online content to provide high-quality audio without the time and expense of commissioning a custom score. By offering a wide range of genres and moods, music stocks let creators quickly find and license the perfect soundtrack for their projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.82. 33,799,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,038,482. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.29. 19,393,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,313,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 6,110,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975,400. The company has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $707.91. 778,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $688.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 117.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

