Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,032 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 524,802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

