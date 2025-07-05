New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,611 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.87 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

