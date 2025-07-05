Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

