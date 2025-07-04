Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMT shares. Jones Trading lifted their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences
Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.35.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
